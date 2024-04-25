Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, fall in Meta shares to Treasury yields
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,365 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday following weakness in global peers.
