Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,813 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open higher amid cautiousness on Wednesday racking mixed global market cues.
