Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, IIP data, US dollar to gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following mixed sentiment in global markets.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed, as investors focused on trade deals and awaited US Federal Reserve policy outcome.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged even as Trump has ramped up pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower borrowing costs.

On Monday, the Indian stock market extended losses and ended sharply lower amid heavy FPI selling and concerns over India-US trade talks.

The Sensex crashed 572.07 points, or 0.70%, to close at 80,891.02, while the Nifty 50 settled 156.10 points, or 0.63%, lower at 24,680.90.

“While India’s expensive valuations have been prompting investors to redeem their holdings at regular intervals, muted Q1 results so far and persistent selling by overseas investors has intensified selling pressure over past few sessions. Also, investors are taking a cautious approach and curbing their holdings ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday amid global economic uncertainty and sluggish demand back home,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower as investors awaited the US-China trade talks outcome. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.61%, while the Topix fell 0.76%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.09%, and the Kosdaq slipped 0.88%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a weaker opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,675 level, a discount of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at record high for a sixth straight session, as investors gauged the US-EU trade pact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 64.36 points, or 0.14%, to 44,837.56, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13 points, or 0.02%, to 6,389.77. The Nasdaq Composite closed 70.27 points, or 0.33%, higher at 21,178.58.

Nike shares rallied 3.89%, Tesla stock price gained 3.02%, Nvidia share price rose 1.87%, and Advanced Micro Devices shares jumped 4.32%.

IIP Data India’s industrial production growth slowed to a 10-month low of 1.5% in June 2025 due to poor performance of mining and power sectors. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 4.9% in June 2024. The NSO also revised upwards the pace of industrial production growth for May to 1.9% from the earlier estimate of 1.2% released last month.

Dollar The US dollar index held on to gains and steadied at 98.67. Sterling was at a two-month low of $1.3349, while the euro last traded 0.07% higher at $1.1594 after sliding 1.3% in the previous session. The yen edged marginally higher to 148.49 per dollar and the offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1813 per dollar.

Gold Prices Gold prices fell amid easing concerns over a global tariff war and a stronger US dollar. Spot gold price was down 0.2% at $3,308.39 per ounce. Bullion hit its lowest level since July 9 in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $3,306.20.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended gains on hopes of improved economic activity after the US-EU trade deal, a potential US-China tariff truce. Brent crude futures were up 0.09% to $70.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.75 a barrel, up 0.06%.

(With inputs from Reuters)