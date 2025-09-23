Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, India-US trade talks to Nasdaq rally

Indian stock market: The equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Tuesday, amid persisting worries over US tariffs and new visa policies.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with all three Wall Street indices posting record closing highs.

On Monday, the Indian stock market witnessed losses for the second consecutive session, weighed down by heavy selloff in IT stocks after US’ new H-1B visa fees hike.

The Sensex dropped 466.26 points, or 0.56%, to close at 82,159.97, while the Nifty 50 settled 124.70 points, or 0.49%, lower at 25,202.35.

“Markets are expected to remain range-bound near term, with festive demand and GST 2.0 benefits emerging as key triggers to watch,” said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street fueled by tech stocks. Japan markets are closed for the holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.22%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.28%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.

Advertisement

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,271 level, a discount of nearly 7 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market indexes registered record closing highs for a third straight session on Monday, led by gains in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to 46,381.54, while the S&P 500 gained 29.39 points, or 0.44%, to 6,693.75. The Nasdaq Composite closed 157.50 points, or 0.70%, higher at 22,788.98.

Nvidia share price jumped 3.9% after the comapny said it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips, marking a tie-up between two of the highest-profile players in the global artificial intelligence race.

Advertisement

Apple shares rallied 4.3%, while Tesla stock price climbed 1.9%. Microsoft stock fell 0.67%, while Amazon shares declined 1.66%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

India-US Trade Talks External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. Rubio stressed the importance of Washington’s partnership with New Delhi and also said two countries would “continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad.”

Core Sector Growth India’s eight key infrastructure sectors’ growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025. The core sectors’ output growth was 3.7% in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5% in August last year. During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8%, compared to a rise of 4.6% in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

US Dollar The US fell as traders parsed comments by members of the Federal Reserve for clues on the path of interest rates. The greenback edged lower, with the US dollar index last at 97.28. Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 147.74 yen. The euro stood at $1.1798, little changed, while Sterling last traded flat at $1.35125. The offshore yuan traded unchanged at 7.1158 yuan per dollar.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices eased on worries over trade tariffs that could dampen fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 0.15% to $66.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.06% to $62.64 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.