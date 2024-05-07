Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Japan Services PMI to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,592 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday led by positive global market cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message