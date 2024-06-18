Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq’s record close to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,590 level, a premium of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ Friday’s close, indicating a strong start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday tracking positive momentum in global peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started