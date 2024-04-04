Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Powell’s speech to US private payrolls
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,594 level, a premium of nearly 52 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity market is expected to open on a positive note Thursday tracking an upmove in global peers amid improved investor sentiment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message