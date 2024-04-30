Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, rally in Tesla shares to China PMI
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,785 level, a premium of nearly 45 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday following gains in global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message