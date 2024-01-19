Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, S&P near record, US jobless claims
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight lifted by gains in technology shares on AI optimism.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to see a flat-to-higher opening on Friday helped by positive trends in the global markets, taking a breather from three sessions of losses.
