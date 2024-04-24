Indian stock market: The Indian equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday led by positive global market cues.

Asian markets rallied, while the US stocks ended higher as investors focused on quarterly results from Magnificent Seven and other megacap growth stocks.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices continued the upward momentum and ended higher for the third consecutive session.

The Sensex gained 89.83 points, or 0.12%, to close at 73,738.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.60 points, or 0.14%, higher at 22,368.00.

“The domestic market exhibited range-bound performance, tracking positive global cues with sustained outperformance of the broader market. While tensions between Iran and Israel were perceived to have limited escalation, the uptick in crude prices suggests investors’ reassessing the risks. With higher levels of dollar index and US bond yields, FIIs are expected to continue with outflows, but inflows from DIIs are supporting the recovery," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday following overnight rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.27%, while the Topix gained 0.71%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.85% and the Kosdaq gained 1.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,450 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Tuesday following positive earnings from top-tier companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 263.71 points, or 0.69%, to 38,503.69, while the S&P 500 gained 59.95 points, or 1.20%, to 5,070.55. The Nasdaq Composite ended 245.34 points, or 1.59%, higher at 15,696.64.

Among stocks, Tesla share price jumped over 13% in extended hours trading after its earnings release, while General Motors shares closed 4.4% higher on better-than-expected quarterly results.

Spotify shares rallied 11.4% after its gross profit topped 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time. GE Aerospace shares jumped 8.3% on a bullish full-year profit forecast. Danaher shares gained 7.2%, while JetBlue share price plunged nearly 19%.

Tesla Q1 Results

Tesla reported Q1 profits of $1.1 billion, registering a fall of 55% from the year-ago quarter amid an increasingly cutthroat electric vehicle (EV) market. The Elon Musk-led EV manufacturer’ revenues for the quarter ended March 2024 dropped 9% YoY to $21.3 billion as the company described EV sales as “under pressure."

Tesla share price jumped more than 13% in after-hours trading after Tesla pledged to “accelerate" new more affordable autos.

US Composite PMI

US business activity cooled in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand, Reuters reported. S&P Global said that its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March.

RBI Bulletin

The Indian economy must grow at 8-10% annually over the next decade to harness the full potential of its demographic dividend, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin released on Tuesday. The central bank also said that the developmental strategy over the next few decades must centre around extracting the maximum possible contribution of its young and rising labour force to the growth of GVA.

NSE Transaction Charges

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said that it is not considering to impose transaction charges for Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index that was to be applicable since launch on April 24, 2024.

