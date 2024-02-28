Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to a drop in US consumer confidence
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,226 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,196, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a steady note amid mixed global market cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message