Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to US private payrolls data
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,773 level as compared to Nifty futures previous close of 21,809, indicating a tepid start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50,are expected to open on a cautious note Friday following mixed cues from global peers.
