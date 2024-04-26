Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to Alphabet stock soars
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,670.00 level, a premium of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a slightly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to have a positive start on Friday with GIFT Nifty up more than 24 points from Thursday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking mixed global cues.
