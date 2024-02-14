Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to Wall Street sell-off
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,615 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,816, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday following a sell-off in global markets.
