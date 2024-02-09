Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobless claims to oil price rally
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,757 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,829, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open lower on Friday tracking subdued global market cues amid cautiousness.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message