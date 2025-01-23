Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note on Thursday amid cautiousness on mixed global market cues.
Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting an intraday record high.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher, recovering from the sharp sell-off witnessed in the previous session.
The Sensex rallied 566.63 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,404.99, while the Nifty 50 settled 130.70 points, or 0.57%, higher at 23,155.35.
“We expect markets to trade within a broad range in the near term, tracking global cues and quarterly performance of domestic companies,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:
Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday amid a slew of economic data in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.38%, while the Topix rose 0.25%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.21% and the Kosdaq declined 0.13% at the open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,140 level, a discount of nearly 59 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
US stock market ended higher led by a rally in technology stocks on President Donald Trump’s $500 billion private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure investment plan.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130.92 points, or 0.30%, to 44,156.73, while the S&P 500 surged 37.13 points, or 0.61%, to 6,086.37. The Nasdaq Composite closed 252.56 points, or 1.28%, higher at 20,009.34.
Netflix share price jumped 9.7%, Oracle stock rallied 6.8%, while US traded shares of ARM Holdings spiked 15.9%. Nvidia stock price surged 4.4% and Dell share price gained 3.6%.
Procter & Gamble shares advanced 1.9%, while Johnson & Johnson share price fell 1.9%. Ford shares slipped 3.8%.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a net profit growth of 19% YoY at ₹3,001 crore in the third quarter of FY25, largely on account of one-time gain of ₹509 crore from the divestment of Pureit business. HUL revenue in Q3FY25 rose 1% YoY to ₹15,408 crore. EBITDA climbed 0.9% YoY to ₹3,570 crore, while EBITDA margin weakened 10 bps to 23.2%. The FMCG major t posted flat underlying volume growth.
HUL board approved the demerger of ice cream business Kwality Wall’s into a separate listed entity. The demerged entity will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
Japan’s exports rose 2.8% in December from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 2.3% increase and following a 3.8% rise in the previous month. Imports rose 1.8% in December on-year, compared with market forecasts for a 2.6% increase and a decline of 3.8% in November, Reuters reported.
As a result, Japan ran a trade surplus of 130.9 billion yen ($836.80 million) in December, compared with the forecast of a deficit of 53 billion yen. For the whole of 2024, Japan logged a trade deficit of 5.3 trillion yen, shrinking from the previous year’s 9.52 trillion yen.
The dollar was little changed after earlier dipping to a new two-week low. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.01% to 108.14, after it dipped early to 107.75, its lowest since January 6.
Crude oil prices fell after an industry report pointed to a rise in US crude stockpiles.
Brent crude oil fell 0.18% to $78.86 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.16% to $75.32.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.