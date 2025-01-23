Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks rally to HUL Q3 results

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note on Thursday amid cautiousness on mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting an intraday record high.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher, recovering from the sharp sell-off witnessed in the previous session.

The Sensex rallied 566.63 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,404.99, while the Nifty 50 settled 130.70 points, or 0.57%, higher at 23,155.35.

“We expect markets to trade within a broad range in the near term, tracking global cues and quarterly performance of domestic companies,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday amid a slew of economic data in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.38%, while the Topix rose 0.25%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.21% and the Kosdaq declined 0.13% at the open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,140 level, a discount of nearly 59 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher led by a rally in technology stocks on President Donald Trump’s $500 billion private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure investment plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130.92 points, or 0.30%, to 44,156.73, while the S&P 500 surged 37.13 points, or 0.61%, to 6,086.37. The Nasdaq Composite closed 252.56 points, or 1.28%, higher at 20,009.34.

Netflix share price jumped 9.7%, Oracle stock rallied 6.8%, while US traded shares of ARM Holdings spiked 15.9%. Nvidia stock price surged 4.4% and Dell share price gained 3.6%.

Procter & Gamble shares advanced 1.9%, while Johnson & Johnson share price fell 1.9%. Ford shares slipped 3.8%.

HUL Q3 Results Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a net profit growth of 19% YoY at ₹3,001 crore in the third quarter of FY25, largely on account of one-time gain of ₹509 crore from the divestment of Pureit business. HUL revenue in Q3FY25 rose 1% YoY to ₹15,408 crore. EBITDA climbed 0.9% YoY to ₹3,570 crore, while EBITDA margin weakened 10 bps to 23.2%. The FMCG major t posted flat underlying volume growth.

HUL board approved the demerger of ice cream business Kwality Wall’s into a separate listed entity. The demerged entity will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Japan Exports Japan’s exports rose 2.8% in December from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 2.3% increase and following a 3.8% rise in the previous month. Imports rose 1.8% in December on-year, compared with market forecasts for a 2.6% increase and a decline of 3.8% in November, Reuters reported.

As a result, Japan ran a trade surplus of 130.9 billion yen ($836.80 million) in December, compared with the forecast of a deficit of 53 billion yen. For the whole of 2024, Japan logged a trade deficit of 5.3 trillion yen, shrinking from the previous year’s 9.52 trillion yen.

US Dollar The dollar was little changed after earlier dipping to a new two-week low. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.01% to 108.14, after it dipped early to 107.75, its lowest since January 6.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell after an industry report pointed to a rise in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude oil fell 0.18% to $78.86 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.16% to $75.32.

(With inputs from Reuters)