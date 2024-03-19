Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks rally to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,060 level, a discount of over 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open on a weak note Tuesday tracking mixed global market cues ahead of the monetary policy decisions of various global central banks.
