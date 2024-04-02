Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,540 level, a discount of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday tracking weak sentiment in global peers amid a spike in US Treasury yields and oil prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started