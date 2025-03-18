Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to US retail sales

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher and extend rally on Tuesday, following strong gains in global markets.

Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the Down Jones gaining 1,000 points in two sessions.

Investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday to gauge the country’s economic outlook amid tariffs and trade woes.

On Monday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended half a percent higher each, with the Sensex snapping its five-day losing streak.

The Sensex rallied 341.04 points, or 0.46%, to close at 74,169.95, while the Nifty 50 settled 111.55 points, or 0.5%, higher at 22,508.75.

“Despite a small hiccup, markets quickly gained ground to trade in positive territory as optimism across global markets aided recovery in local indices. However, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the impact of US tariff policies on key economies, including India, investors would be watchful of the global events before taking any call,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.34%, while the Topix index gained 1.26%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.76% and the Kosdaq added 0.38%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger open.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,730 level, a premium of nearly 146 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Monday, extending gains for the second straight session, after the latest economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 353.44 points, or 0.85%, to 41,841.63, while the S&P 500 rose 36.18 points, or 0.64%, to 5,675.12. The Nasdaq Composite closed 54.58 points, or 0.31%, higher at 17,808.66.

Tesla share price stumbled 4.79%, while Nvidia stock price declined 1.76%. Advanced Micro Devices shares gained 3.59%. D-Wave Quantum stock price rallied 10.15% and Quantum Corp share price surged 40.09%, while Intel shares gained 6.82%.

US Retail Sales US retail sales rebounded moderately in February. Retail sales rose 0.2% last month after a revised 1.2% decline in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.6% after a previously reported 0.9% drop in January.

Trump - Putin Talks The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would talk to the US President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday. Trump had said earlier that he planned to speak to Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine after what he said had been positive talks between Steve Witkoff, his special envoy, and Putin in Moscow.

Israel - Hamas War The Israeli military said it was conducting extensive strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza while medics there reported at least 30 people were killed in a series of the most violent air attacks since a ceasefire began on January 19, Reuters reported.

Gold Prices Today Gold prices held steady near the $3,000 level mark, hovering near an all-time high hit last week. Spot gold was flat at $3,002.28 an ounce. Bullion rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $3,012.00.

