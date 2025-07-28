Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed over weekend - Gift Nifty, US-European Union trade deal to gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on muted note on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the US stock futures rising after President Donald Trump signed a framework trade agreement with the European Union.

This week, investors will focus on key stock market triggers, including on developments in the US-India trade deal, US Federal Reserve meeting, auto sales data, IPO activity, Q1 results, trends in crude oil prices and other key domestic and global economic data.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower, extending losses for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex crashed 721.08 points, or 0.88%, to close at 81,463.09, while the Nifty 50 settled 225.10 points, or 0.90%, lower at 24,837.00.

“We expect the market to remain in consolidation mode amid continued uncertainty around India-US trade deal, a mixed Q1FY26 earnings season so far and intensifying FII outflows,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors await more details of the US-China trade talks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52% while the Topix index declined 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.11% while the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,86 level, a discount of nearly 14 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Friday amid optimism over the US-European Union trade deal, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching record high closes.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47% to 44,901.92, while the S&P 500 rose 0.40% to end at 6,388.64. The Nasdaq closed 0.24% higher at 21,108.32. For the week, the S&P 500 rallied 1.5%, the Nasdaq gained 1% and the Dow surged 1.3%.

Tesla share price rallied 3.52%, Deckers Outdoor shares jumped 11%, while Intel stock price tanked 8.5%. Charter Communications shares slumped 18% and Paramount Global stock dropped 1.6%. Centene shares rose 6.1%.

US-EU Trade Deal The US struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods. US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal, which will be effective from August 1.

Advertisement

Dollar The US dollar eased, while the euro gained following the US-European Union trade deal. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, fell 0.1% to 97.534. The dollar was little changed at 147.68 yen. The euro stood at $1.1763, up 0.2%, while Sterling traded at $1.34385, down almost 0.1%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Gold Prices Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks, as a framework trade agreement between the United States and European Union reduced appetite for safe-haven assets, Reuters reported. Spot gold price fell 0.1% to $3,332.39 per ounce, after touching its lowest level since July 17, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $3,332.50.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose after the US reached a trade deal with the European Union and may extend a tariff pause with China. Brent crude futures gained 0.34% to $68.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.37 a barrel, up 0.32%.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)