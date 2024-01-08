Indian stock market: 7 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty to US nonfarm payrolls
Indian stock market: This week, the market is poised to be influenced by several factors, including the commencement of the third-quarter earnings season, inflation data, and other specific triggers affecting individual stocks.
Indian stock market: Domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note Monday following mixed global market cues.
