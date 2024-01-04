Indian stock market: 7 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed minutes to fall in Apple shares
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,620 level, as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,595, indicating a flat-to-positive opening for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open on a muted note Thursday following weak global market cues.
