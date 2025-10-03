Indian stock market: 7 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Wall Street’s record close to Tesla shares

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note on Friday, amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets gained, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with all three major Wall Street indices posting record closing highs.

Indian financial markets were shut on Thursday, October 2, on the account of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market snapped its eight-day losing streak and ended with strong gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate and policy stance unchanged, and unveiled a slew of measures for the banking sector.

The Sensex jumped 715.69 points, or 0.89%, to close at 80,983.31, while the Nifty 50 settled 225.20 points, or 0.92%, to close at 24,836.30.

“We expect positive momentum to sustain, supported by an accommodative monetary policy, favourable monsoon season and festive-led boost in demand,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors shrugged off the US government shutdown. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.36%, while the Topix index gained 0.35%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a slightly lower opening. Chinese and South Korean markets were closed for holidays.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,942 level, a discount of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market indices ended at a fresh record on Thursday led by technology stocks, even as a US government shutdown dragged into a second day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.62 points, or 0.17%, to 46,519.72, while the S&P 500 gained 0.06% points, or 4.15%, to 6,715.35. The Nasdaq Composite closed 88.89 points, or 0.39%, higher at 22,844.05.

Nvidia share price rose 0.91%, Advanced Micro Devices shares rallied 3.49%, Intel stock price jumped 3.78%, while Apple shares gained 0.66%. Tesla stock price plunged 5.11%, Berkshire Hathaway shares fell 0.5% and Occidental share price declined 7.3%.

US Government Shutdown US President Donald Trump said he will meet with White House Budget Director Russell Vought to discuss potential cuts to the federal workforce, ramping up pressure on Democrats to end the government shutdown, which is entering its second day.

Tesla Sales Tesla Inc. reported a surprise increase in quarterly vehicle sales as US consumers accelerated electric-car purchases before federal tax credits expired. The company delivered a record 497,099 vehicles worldwide during the period, up 7.4% from a year ago.

Gold Prices Gold prices retreated as the dollar rose and investors booked profits after a five-day rally. Spot gold price slipped 0.2% to $3,856.58 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices gained, but were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late June, ahead of an OPEC meeting. Brent crude oil rose 0.45% to $64.40 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.46% to $60.76.