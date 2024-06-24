Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, GST council meeting to US PMI data
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,395 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower Monday following negative global market cues.
