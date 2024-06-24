Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower Monday following negative global market cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market also ended mostly in the red last week dragged down by technology stocks.

On Friday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended lower amid profit booking and weak global sentiment.

The Sensex declined 269.03 points, or 0.35%, to close at 77,209.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 65.90 points, or 0.28%, lower at 23,501.10.

“The market is expected to trade sideways next week due to the absence of strong buying or selling triggers. While the underlying sentiment remains bullish, dips might attract opportunistic buying, which could support the market. However, strong rallies may be capped by profit booking," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Investors will watch out for any Union Budget-related or government policy announcements, domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, trends in foreign fund flows, crude oil prices, and other key global cues that will drive the market going forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower ahead of inflation data in the region later this week.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.19%, while the Topix gained 0.24%. Japanese yen slipped 0.1% to 159.91.

South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.39%, and the Kosdaq dropped 0.54%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a negative opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,395 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mostly lower on Friday weighed down by selling in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 15.57 points, or 0.04%, to 39,150.33, while the S&P 500 fell 8.55 points, or 0.16%, to 5,464.62. The Nasdaq Composite ended 32.23 points, or 0.18%, lower at 17,689.36.

Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon shares gained between 0.92% to 1.89%. Apple shares slipped 1.04% and Nvidia shares plunged 3.22%. Qualcomm, Broadcom and Micron Technology share price declined between 1.36% and 4.38%.

Spirit AeroSystems stock price jumped 6.00%, while Sarepta Therapeutics shares soared 30.14%.

GST Council Meeting The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its 53rd meeting on Saturday proposed a slew of recommendations, including tax exemption on services provided by the Indian Railways and biometric-based Aadhaar authentication to check fake invoicing.

US PMI US business activity crept up to a 26-month high in June. S&P Global said its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, nudged up to 54.6 this month. That was the highest level since April 2022 and followed a final reading of 54.5 in May.

US Existing Homes Sales US existing home sales fell for a third straight month in May. Home sales dropped 0.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.11 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales sliding to a rate of 4.10 million units. Home resales decreased 2.8% year-on-year in May.

RBI MPC Minutes The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) minutes of the June Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting highlighted that the policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to ensure anchoring of inflation to its target level and fuller transmission.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower on Monday for a second straight session, weighed down by a stronger dollar.

Brent crude futures fell 0.40% to $84.90 a barrel, after settling down 0.6% on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 0.40% to $80.41 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

