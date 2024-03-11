Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Japan’s GDP to China inflation
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,652 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ Thursday close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday as indicated by the trends on Gift Nifty amid mixed global market cues.
