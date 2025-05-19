Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Moody’s US downgrade to gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday following weak global market cues.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended higher last week amid US-China tariff truce.

This week, investors will monitor some key stock market triggers, including domestic Q4 results, high-frequency economic indicators, developments in global trade agreements and any updates on India-Pakistan tensions.

On Friday, the domestic equity market indices ended with minor losses amid profit-taking at higher levels after a sharp rally.

The Sensex dropped 200.15 points, or 0.24%, to close at 82,330.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 42.30 points, or 0.17%, lower at 25,019.80.

“The broader consolidation with a positive bias is likely to persist for the Indian stock market, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade agreements, and improving signs of macroeconomic stability,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Monday ahead of a slew of economic data across the region. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.54%, while the Topix fell 0.36%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.47% and the Kosdaq traded 0.77% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicate a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,065 level, a discount of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Friday, extending its rally for the fifth straight session, buoyed by the US-China tariff truce.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 331.99 points, or 0.78%, to 42,654.74, while the S&P 500 rose 41.45 points, or 0.70%, to 5,958.38. The Nasdaq Composite closed 98.78 points, or 0.52%, higher at 19,211.10. For the week, the S&P 500 surged about 5.3% while the Nasdaq rallied 7.2% and the Dow Jones gained 3.4%.

UnitedHealth Group shares rose 6.4%, Applied Materials share price declined 5.3%, Charter Communications stock price gained 1.8% and Verizon Communications stock added 1.7%. Tesla share price rallied 2.09%.

Moody’s US’ Credit Rating Downgrade Moody's cut America's top sovereign credit rating by one notch, citing concerns about the nation's growing $36 trillion debt pile. The credit rating agency lowered the US government's long-standing rating by one notch to “Aa1” from “Aaa” and revised its outlook to “stable” from “negative.”

Trump Tariffs Threat President Donald Trump will impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith” on deals, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews, Reuters reported.

US Dollar The US dollar trimmed a four-week gain on Friday. The dollar lost 0.3% to 145.22 yen and fell 0.2% against the Swiss franc. The euro stood at $1.1185, up 0.2%, while Sterling traded at $1.3299, up 0.1%.

Gold Prices Gold prices rose more than 1% as the dollar weakened and as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed President Donald Trump's tariff threats, boosting safe-haven demand. Spot gold price rose 1.4% to $3,247.40 an ounce, while US gold futures gained 2% to $3,251.90.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices were little changed with investors eyeing the outcome of Iran-US nuclear talks and key economic data due from China. Brent crude oil prices rose 0.03% to $65.43 a barrel, while US crude added 0.05% to $62.52 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)