Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Nikkei’s record high to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,517 level, a premium of nearly 15 points from Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a higher note on Monday following positive global market cues.
