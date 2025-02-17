Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note on Monday following mixed cues from global market peers.

Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed on Friday, with a rally on Nasdaq.

This week, investors will monitor some key stock market triggers, including Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, Rupee-dollar rate, flow of foreign funds, domestic and global macroeconomic data, and other key global market cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended lower for the eighth consecutive trading session, posting its longest losing streak in two years.

The Sensex dropped 199.76 points, or 0.26%, to close at 75,939.21, while the Nifty 50 settled 102.15 points, or 0.44%, lower at 22,929.25.

“Benchmarks slipped below their crucial psychological levels of 76,000 and 23,000 in a volatile trading session as investors, in absence of any positive cues, continued to book profits in frontlines and sectoral stocks. The gloomy mood continued as investors are perturbed by lingering foreign fund outflows and the falling rupee against the dollar, which has thus dampened the sentiment,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher after Japan’s GDP growth data and ahead of a slew of central banks decisions in the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat, while the Topix rose 0.15%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.18% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.35%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,960 level, a discount of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Friday after US President Donald Trump unveiled reciprocal tariff plans but stopped short of imposing new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37% to 44,546.08, while the S&P 500 eased 0.01% to 6,114.63. The Nasdaq closed 0.41% higher at 20,026.77. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6% and the Dow added 0.5%.

Nvidia share price rallied 2.6%, while Apple shares gained 1.3% higher. Microsoft stock price fell 0.5% and Amazon shares declined 0.7%. Airbnb shares jumped 14%, DaVita stock dropped 11% and Applied Materials share price plunged 8%.

US stock markets will remain closed today, February 17, for President’s Day 2025, to mark the birth anniversary of the first US President George Washington.

US Retail Sales US retail sales fell more than expected in January. Retail sales dropped 0.9% last month after an upwardly revised 0.7% increase in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, dipping 0.1%.

Japan GDP Japan’s economy expanded an annualised 2.8% in the October-December quarter, faster than a median market forecast for a 1.0% increase. The rise in gross domestic product (GDP) translated into a quarterly increase of 0.7%, better than the median estimate of 0.3% uptick.

Dollar The US dollar was on the back foot after weaker-than-expected US retail sales data. The dollar index last stood at 106.79, after tumbling 1.2% last week. The yen was 0.27% stronger at 151.94 per dollar. The euro was steady at $1.0485, having rallied 1.6% last week, and the pound was firm at $1.2577.

Gold Price Today Gold prices traded higher after falling more than 1% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,885.95 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,897.10.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil declined on the prospect of increased flows from Iraq and Russia. Brent crude oil fell 0.41% to $74.43 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.52% to $70.37.

(With inputs from Reuters)