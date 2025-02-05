Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday, following gains in global markets.

Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight amid optimism over US-China trade.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended with strong gains of over 1%, turning positive for the year 2025.

The Sensex jumped 1,397.07 points, or 1.81%, to close at 78,583.81, while the Nifty 50 settled 378.20 points, or 1.62%, higher at 23,739.25.

“There was strong demand for BFSI stocks ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meet scheduled from February 5 to 7. Rate-sensitive sectors like auto and real estate gained, benefiting from expectations of an interest rate reduction later in the week and increased spending post tax relief in the budget. We expect gradual upmove in domestic equities with focus on global markets, Q3 corporate earnings and the RBI MPC meet starting today,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight rally on Wall Street, and ahead of key economic data from the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.71%, while the Topix index rallied 0.88%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 0.93%, while the Kosdaq advanced 0.98%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,845 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday led by energy stocks and US-China trade optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 134.13 points, or 0.30%, to 44,556.04, while the S&P 500 rose 43.31 points, or 0.72%, to 6,037.88. The Nasdaq Composite closed 262.06 points, or 1.35%, higher at 19,654.02.

Alphabet share price plunged 7.27% in after-market trading after its quarterly results, Palantir shares jumped 24%. Illumina stock price dropped 5.3%, PVH Corp shares fell nearly 1%, PepsiCo stock declined 4.5% and Estee Lauder share price plummeted 16.1%. Merck dropped 9.1% and PayPal fell 13.2%.

Alphabet Stock Price Alphabet share price fell over 7% in extended trading on Tuesday after the Google parent missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue.

Alphabet’s total revenue rose 12% to $96.47 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $96.56 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company reported a profit of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $2.13 per share.

Google's cloud business posted a 30% YoY rise in revenue to $11.96 billion in the fourth quarter, below analysts’ expectations of a 32.3% rise to $12.16 billion. Advertising revenue rose 10.6% to $72.46 billion, Ad revenue from YouTube grew 13.8% to $10.47 billion and Search revenue rose 12.5% to $54.03 billion.

US Jobs Openings US job openings dropped sharply in December. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, decreased 556,000 to 7.6 million on the last day of December, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Data for November was revised slightly higher to show 8.156 million vacancies instead of the previously reported 8.098 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.0 million unfilled positions.

US Factory Orders New orders for US-manufactured goods dropped in December. Factory orders tumbled 0.9% after a revised 0.8% decline in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would fall 0.7% after a previously reported 0.4% drop in November. Factory orders were unchanged on a year-on-year basis in December.

Japan PMI Japan’s service activity expanded for a third straight month in January. The final au Jibun Bank Service purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 53.0 in January from 50.9 in December, the highest level since September last year, the survey compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Gold Prices Today Gold prices touched an all time-high on safe-haven demand amid China-US tariff war.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $2,847.33 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,848.94 earlier in the session. US gold futures steadied at $2,876.10.

(With inputs from Reuters)