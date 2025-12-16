Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Asian markets to gold price

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday, December 16, tracking broadly negative cues from Asian markets after US equities closed lower on Friday.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading near 26,085 level, down 5.5 points or 0.02% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets, meanwhile, posted modest decline as investors reined in risk in the run-up to the release of key US economic data that may signal where interest rates are headed. The yen strengthened.

Snapping a two-session winning streak, Indian equities ended lower on Monday, December 15, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped into negative territory amid mixed global cues. The Sensex declined 54 points, or 0.06%, to close at 85,213.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 20 points, or 0.08%, to end at 26,027.30.

"Persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak rupee have kept markets in a narrow range, with currency volatility likely to continue until clarity emerges on the India–US trade deal. Expectations of an earnings recovery in H2FY26, supported by monetary and fiscal growth drivers, are helping stabilize sentiment. Going forward, market momentum is expected to be earnings-led rather than valuation-driven. Investors are also awaiting key economic indicators, including U.S. CPI inflation and unemployment data, which will shape global liquidity expectations and the interest rate outlook for 2026," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here are key market cues for Sensex and Nifty today: Asian Markets

Asian equities slipped at the open on Tuesday as investors trimmed risk ahead of key US economic data that could offer fresh signals on the direction of interest rates. The yen strengthened, adding further pressure to regional markets. Japanese shares declined, with the Topix falling 0.8%, while Australian stocks posted slight gains. The cautious tone followed a second consecutive decline in US benchmark indices, with futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also edging lower in early Asian trading. As of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo, S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%, Hang Seng futures slipped 0.3%, and broader sentiment across the region remained subdued.

Gift Nifty Today

Wall Street

US stocks declined on Monday as the ongoing selloff in technology shares weighed on major indices and investors prepared for a packed week of economic data. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in New York, reversing early gains to log a second consecutive session of losses, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%, extending its three-day losing streak. Among the major benchmarks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.49 points, or 0.09%, to 48,416.56. The S&P 500 shed 10.90 points, or 0.16%, to close at 6,816.51, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 137.76 points, or 0.59%, to 23,057.41.

The Nasdaq 100’s decline came amid sharp pressure in heavyweight tech names: Broadcom Inc. suffered its worst three-day slump since 2020, and Oracle Corp. extended its multi-session slide to nearly 17%. Futures tied to US equities were little changed in early Asian trading, reflecting investor caution.

India-US trade deal

India and the US are nearing a framework agreement that would roll back reciprocal and penal tariffs on Indian exports, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday. He noted that discussions are progressing swiftly but declined to specify a timeline for completion. “We remain engaged with the US very positively and with a very positive intent to see if we can close it earlier than later,” he said. The US has imposed a total of 50% in additional tariffs on India. A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer visited India last week for meetings held on December 10–11, signalling momentum in negotiations.

Ukraine Deal Appears Closer: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine is “closer than ever,” as European leaders proposed a “multinational force” to enforce a potential peace accord. His remarks came during high-level meetings in Berlin, where key powers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to advance negotiations — though Russia has yet to respond to the latest proposals.

“I think we’re closer now than we have been ever,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that he held “very long and very good talks” with Zelensky and leaders from Britain, France, Germany and NATO.

US Dollar Near Two-Month Low

The US dollar slipped to a near two-month low in early Asian trading on Tuesday as investors awaited a batch of key economic data, including the delayed November jobs report. The dollar index fell 0.2% to 98.261, approaching its weakest level since October 17, while the greenback eased 0.1% to 155.07 yen ahead of the Bank of Japan’s Friday policy decision.

The euro held steady at $1.17535 amid progress in Ukraine peace talks, with the US offering NATO-style security guarantees for Kyiv. The British pound was unchanged at $1.3376. Against the offshore Chinese yuan, the dollar traded flat at 7.0371, near its weakest level since October 3, 2024.

Gold Prices

Gold held steady on Monday after a five-day winning streak, as investors turned their attention to a series of US economic releases expected to clarify the Federal Reserve’s stance on further interest-rate cuts. The metal traded near $4,305 an ounce, keeping within $80 of its October all-time high, supported by the Fed’s third reduction in borrowing costs, which has boosted its appeal.

As of 8:07 a.m. in Singapore, gold was little changed at $4,305.30 an ounce after touching a record $4,381.52 in late October. Silver slipped 0.2% to $63.94, easing back from Friday’s all-time high of $64.6573. Platinum and palladium also edged lower.

Oil prices