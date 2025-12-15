Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Bitcoin price to gold

Stock Market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised to open on a weaker note on Monday, December 15, tracking broadly negative cues from Asian markets after US equities closed lower on Friday.

Gift Nifty trends also pointed to a subdued start for domestic equities following two consecutive sessions of gains. Gift Nifty was hovering near the 26,037 mark, down 98 points, or 0.4%, from the previous close of Nifty futures.

WPI inflation data, trading activity of foreign investors and global cues would dictate trends in the stock market this week.

Back home, on Friday - December 12, the Indian stock market extended its gains for the second straight session on Friday, December 12, supported by upbeat global sentiment after the US Federal Reserve announced a rate cut. The Sensex climbed 450 points, or 0.53%, to close at 85,267.66, while the Nifty 50 advanced 148 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 26,046.95.

"Global risk appetite improved after the U.S. Fed rate cut, boosting liquidity optimism and lifting domestic equities despite the rupee hitting record lows and continued FII outflows. Broader indices are showing buying interest, bouncing back post recent consolidation. Near-term focus: rupee levels, FII flows, and trade talks, with global cues from BoJ (likely to hike), ECB, and BoE policy signals," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here are key market cues for Sensex and Nifty today: Asian Markets Asian markets opened lower in the final full trading week of 2025 as growing worries over the earnings outlook for technology companies — and their heavy spending on AI — dampened risk appetite. MSCI’s regional equity index slipped 0.4%, while South Korea, a key beneficiary of AI enthusiasm, dropped more than 2%. US equity-index futures swung between small gains and losses after Wall Street ended Friday in the red, led by declines in tech stocks. Hang Seng futures were down 1%, Japan’s Topix was little changed, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8%. Meanwhile, Euro Stoxx 50 futures inched up 0.1%.

Wall Street U.S. stocks retreated on Friday as investors continued rotating out of technology names and into value-oriented sectors. The S&P 500 fell 1.07% to close at 6,827.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69% to 23,195.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 245.96 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 48,458.05 after hitting a fresh intraday record earlier in the session. The Russell 2000 also declined 1.51% to 2,551.46, though it too notched a new all-time high during the day.

Pressure on the broader market intensified as Broadcom plunged more than 11%, weighing heavily on major indices. Analysts attributed the selloff largely to concerns around potential margin compression—despite the company surpassing fourth-quarter estimates and issuing an upbeat outlook for the current quarter, highlighting expectations that its AI chip revenue will double.

Dollar starts the week softer The dollar nursed losses on Monday while the euro and sterling held steady ahead of key central bank decisions this week, with markets focused on interest-rate outlooks across major economies as the year draws to a close. Currencies traded within tight ranges in early Asia hours as investors prepared for a packed week that includes U.S. inflation data and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. The yen was little changed after a central bank survey showed business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers rising to a four-year high. The Japanese currency slipped 0.1% to 155.94 per dollar.

Bank of Japan to hike rate Confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers climbed to a four-year high, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates this week. The business sentiment index rose to 15 in December from 14 in September, according to the BOJ’s quarterly Tankan survey released Monday. The reading was in line with the median economist estimate in a Bloomberg poll. Sentiment among large non-manufacturers held steady at 34, remaining near its strongest level since the early 1990s. A positive figure indicates that more firms view conditions as “favorable” than “unfavorable.”

Gold Prices Gold steadied after four consecutive sessions of gains as mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials led traders to scale back expectations of additional US monetary easing next year. Bullion hovered near $4,305 an ounce on Monday, with prices up 0.2% at $4,306.33 an ounce as of 7:47 a.m. in Singapore. Silver inched 0.1% higher to $62.0140 after sliding 2.5% on Friday. Platinum advanced, while palladium declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was largely unchanged.

Oil prices Oil rebounded from its lowest close in nearly two months, supported by renewed optimism across global financial markets. West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $58 a barrel after a 1.5% decline in the previous session, while Brent settled above $61.

The upbeat sentiment helped counter a broadly bearish crude outlook. Oil prices have fallen nearly 20% this year amid concerns of a growing supply glut. On Thursday, the International Energy Agency reiterated its expectation of an unprecedented surplus—though slightly lower than last month’s estimate—and highlighted that global inventories have reached a four-year high.

Bitcoin Prices Bitcoin slipped below $89,000 on Sunday amid subdued weekend trading, as investors grew cautious ahead of a packed week of economic data releases and central bank announcements. UTC, down about 0.9% over the past 24 hours, slightly higher for the week, yet still lower by roughly 7.6% over the past month. Ether traded near $3,104, declining on the day but up more than 2% over the past week, outperforming Bitcoin on a weekly basis.