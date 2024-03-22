Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture’s guidance cut
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,095 level, a discount of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open on a muted note amid mixed cues from global peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started