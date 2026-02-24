Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Dow Jones, Nasdaq sell-off to China LPR

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weak sentiment in global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight as uncertainty over tariff policy rattled investors.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains as sentiment improved following the US Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The Sensex rallied 479.95 points, or 0.58%, to close at 83,294.66, while the Nifty 50 settled 141.75 points, or 0.55%, higher at 25,713.00.

“We expect markets to trade within a broader range with a positive bias, driven by mixed global cues, while domestic sector-specific momentum is likely to remain the key driver,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following overnight selloff on Wall Street, amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and rising geopolitical tensions.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.77%, while the Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.1%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.16%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,622 level, a discount of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, as ongoing fears of artificial intelligence-related disruption and tariffs uncertainty dampened risk-appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 821.91 points, or 1.66%, to 48,804.06, while the S&P 500 dropped 71.76 points, or 1.04%, to 6,837.75. The Nasdaq Composite closed 258.80 points, or 1.13%, lower at 22,627.27.

Nvidia stock price rose 0.91%, Microsoft shares declined 3.21%, AMD shares fell 1.77%, Amazon share price dropped 2.30%, Apple stock price gained 0.60%, and Tesla stock price plunged 2.91%. Domino’s Pizza shares rallied 4.1% and PayPal shares jumped 5.8%.

National Monetisation Pipeline Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 which targets to mobilise ₹10 lakh crore over a period of 5 years. The NMP 2.0 estimates aggregate monetisation potential of ₹16.72 lakh crore, including private sector investment of ₹5.8 lakh crore under the asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities over the five-year period from FY 2026 to FY 2030.

US Factory Orders New orders for US factory goods fell in December amid a sharp decline in commercial aircraft bookings. Factory orders dropped 0.7% after an unrevised 2.7% increase in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would slip 0.6%. Orders advanced 3.7% on a YoY basis in December.

China LPR China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for a ninth consecutive month in February. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices rose for a fifth day amid uncertainty over US trade policy and prolonged tensions around Iran. Gold prices rose 0.2% to $5,238.65 an ounce, while silver price rose 0.3% to $88.49.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices steadied as US President Donald Trump said his preference was for a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of talks between the two nations this week. Brent crude oil price fell 0.29% to $71.28 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 0.30% to $66.12.

