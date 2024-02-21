Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, fall in US stocks to weak dollar
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,268 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,232, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday as global market cues remain weak.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message