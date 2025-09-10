Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, India-US trade talks to Apple Event

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid positive global market cues.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with all three major Wall Street indices posting record highs.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended higher led by IT stocks, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,800 level.

The Sensex rallied 314.02 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,101.32, while the Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points, or 0.39%, higher at 24,868.60.

“We maintain a positive yet cautious outlook on the Nifty 50 and suggest closely tracking the performance of banking and IT majors for further cues. Traders should continue with a ‘buy on dips’ approach in the leading sectors while ensuring a favorable risk-reward balance,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday after key China inflation data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark gained 0.5%, while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi index rallied 1.31%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.71%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening.

China’s consumer price index was down 0.4% in August from a year earlier. On a monthly basis, CPI was unchanged versus a 0.4% increase in July. The producer price index dropped 2.9% YoY in August, narrowing from a 3.6% decline in the previous month.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,002 level, a premium of nearly 52 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher, with all three main indexes scoring record high closes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43% to 45,711.34, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27% to end the session at 6,512.61. The Nasdaq closed 0.37% higher at 21,879.49, its second consecutive record high close.

Apple share price fell 1.48%, Nvidia share price gained 1.46%, while Amazon shares rose 1.02% and Tesla stock price added 0.16%. Broadcom shares fell 2.6%, Nebius stock price soared almost 50%, and CoreWeave share price jumped 7%.

Class B shares of Fox Corp fell 6.7%, News Corp shares dropped 4.5%, and Albemarle plunged 11.5%. In extended trade, Oracle share price surged 28.35%.

India-US Trade Talks US President Donald Trump said that India, and the US “are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.” Trump posted on Truth Social, “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

Sharing an update on India-US trade talks, Trump added, “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!.”

Trump Tariffs Donald Trump urged EU officials to hit China and India with tariffs of up to 100% as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a US official and an EU diplomat, Reuters reported.

Apple Event 2025 Apple has launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 at its “Awe Dropping” Event. The new lineup will be available from September 19 in more than 50 regions worldwide, including the US, India, the UK, Japan, the EU and the UAE.

Oracle Q1 Results Oracle share price jumped over 28% in extended trading after the company posted a major increase in bookings and delivered a strong outlook for its cloud infrastructure business. The company expects booked revenue at its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business to exceed half a trillion dollars.

The company’s remaining performance obligations, or RPO, jumped 359% to $455 billion in Q1. Oracle forecast OCI revenue growth of 77% to $18 billion this fiscal year, and on to $144 billion over the subsequent four years. Oracle expects total revenue in Q2 to grow 12% to 14%, while it sees cloud revenue growth between 32% to 36%.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar. Brent crude futures rallied 0.63% to $66.81 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.73% to $63.09 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)