Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, inflation to Bitcoin price rally
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,735 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,696, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday tracking mixed global cues.
