Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, iPhone China sales to Bitcoin prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading lower at around 22,405 level, a discount of more than 20 points from Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking weak global market cues.
