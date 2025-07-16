Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq at record high to US inflation

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, following weak global market cues.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq posting its record close.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended with decent gains, snapping their four-day losing streak.

The Sensex rose 317.45 points, or 0.39%, to close at 82,570.91, while the Nifty 50 settled 113.50 points, or 0.45%, higher at 25,195.80.

“All eyes are on the India-US trade deal as a dedicated team from India’s Commerce Ministry has reached Washington for negotiations. Overall, we expect the market to continue its consolidation in the near term; with stock-specific movements driven by Q1FY26 earnings outcomes and guidance from the management,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower after US inflation data made investors less hopeful about interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2%, while the Topix declined 0.11%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.56% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,174 level, a discount of nearly 91 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 436.36 points, or 0.98%, to 44,023.29, while the S&P 500 declined 24.80 points, or 0.40%, to 6,243.76. The Nasdaq Composite closed 37.47 points, or 0.18%, higher at 20,677.80.

Nvidia share price rallied 4.04%, Advanced Micro Devices shares jumped 6.41%, and Super Micro Computer stock price surged 6.92%. Tesla share price fell 1.93%.

JPMorgan Chase shares declined 0.7%, Wells Fargo stock price dropped 5.5%, while Citigroup shares climbed 3.7%. BlackRock share price slipped 5.9%.

US Inflation US consumer prices increased by the most in five months in June. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.3% last month after edging up 0.1% in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 2.7% after rising 2.4% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would climb 0.3% and rise 2.6% on a YoY basis.

Dollar The US dollar rose after the latest US inflation data. The Japanese yen hit a four-month low of 149.03 overnight. The dollar last traded at 148.90 yen. The euro and sterling languished near three-week lows hit in the previous session, and last bought $1.1608 and $1.3394, respectively, Reuters reported. Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar hovered near a one-month high at 98.60.

US Treasury Yields US Treasury yields stayed elevated after the inflation report, with the benchmark 10-year yield scaling a one-month top of 4.4950%. The two-year yield steadied at 3.9503%, having risen about 6 bps in the previous session.

Gold Prices Gold prices traded higher after worries over potential global trade war supported safe-haven demand for the bullion. Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $3,330.99 per ounce, while US gold futures were steady at $3,337.70.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher after a two-day drop on expectations of steady demand in the US and China. Brent crude oil rose 0.38% to $68.97 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.54% to $66.88.

(With inputs from Reuters)