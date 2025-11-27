Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq, Nikkei rally to gold prices

The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday, following upbeat global market cues.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market extended its gains overnight on hopes of a US Fed rate cut.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended sharply higher on strong buying across segments, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 26,200 level.

The Sensex jumped 1,022.50 points, or 1.21%, to close at 85,609.51, while the Nifty 50 settled 320.50 points, or 1.24%, higher at 26,205.30.

“The market backdrop remains favourable, driven by a healthier Q3 demand setup and expectations of capex pick up along with potential RBI and US Fed rate cut, which could help the market cross its all-time high,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street, on growing Fed rate-cut hopes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.42%, while the Topix gained 0.64%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.05%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.39%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.12%, and the mainland CSI 300 was flat.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 26,430 level, a premium of nearly 49 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, led by tech stocks, amid rising probability of a December interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 314.67 points, or 0.67%, to 47,427.12, while the S&P 500 rallied 46.73 points, or 0.69%, to 6,812.61. The Nasdaq Composite closed 189.10 points, or 0.82%, higher at 23,214.69.

Nvidia share price gained 1.37%, AMD shares rallied 3.93%, Microsoft shares rose 1.76%, Dell Technologies stock price jumped 5.8% and Tesla stock price added 1.71%.

China Industrial Profits Profits at China’s industrial firms increased 1.9% in the first 10 months from the same period last year. The rise followed a 3.2% increase in the January-September period, according to National Bureau of Statistics data.

IMF on India’s GDP India’s economy is estimated to grow at 6.6% in FY26, the International Monetary Fund said, noting that the GST reforms are likely to help cushion the country from the adverse impact of the 50% tariffs imposed by the US. “India’s economy has continued to perform well. Following the economic growth of 6.5% in FY25, real GDP expanded by 7.8% in the first quarter of FY26,” the IMF said.

Cabinet Decisions The Union Cabinet approved a ₹7,280 crore scheme aimed at promoting the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets (REPM). Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the incentives under this scheme would allow India to become self-reliant in rare earth magnet manufacturing in the next three to four years.

Gold Prices Gold prices remained steady after hitting a more than one-week high in the previous session. Spot gold price was steady at $4,162.98 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1% to $4,158.60 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell on expectations of a Ukraine‑Russia ceasefire. Brent crude futures price fell 0.3%, to $62.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 0.4% to $58.44 a barrel.