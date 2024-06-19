Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to US retail sales
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended in the green with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at record highs, boosted by Nvidia share price rally along with gains in other chip stocks.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher at record levels on Wednesday following upbeat global market cues.
