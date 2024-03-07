Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Powell speech to Nikkei's record high
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading at 22,654 level, at a premium of around 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to extend gains on Thursday tracking positive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started