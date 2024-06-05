Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Lok Sabha election results 2024
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,040 level, a premium of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid cautiousness after witnessing a severe crash in the previous session and logging in the worst day in over four years.
