Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Nvidia share price rally
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,950 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following weak global market cues.
