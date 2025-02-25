Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty to Trump tariffs to tech stocks sell-off

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note on Tuesday, following losses in global markets.

Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended mostly lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling for the third straight session weighed down by technology stocks.

On Monday, the Indian stock market crashed, with the benchmark indices closing lower for the fifth consecutive session.

The Sensex cracked 856.65 points, or 1.14%, to end at 74,454.41, while the Nifty 50 settled 242.55 points, or 1.06%, lower at 22,553.35.

Advertisement

“After consolidating for the last few trading sessions, Nifty resumed its downward trajectory breaking below the key support level of 22,800. Investor sentiments are dampened amid weak global cues and we expect the market to remain subdued over the next few days,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday following overnight fall on Wall Street as Trump tariffs dented sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.34%, while the Topix declined 0.72%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5% and the Kosdaq fell 0.44%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,588 level, a discount of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Advertisement

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing lower for the third straight session amid selling in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.08%, to 43,461.21, while the S&P 500 declined 29.88 points, or 0.50%, to 5,983.25. The Nasdaq ended 237.08 points, or 1.21%, lower at 19,286.93.

Nvidia stock price dropped 3.1%, Broadcom Inc shares declined 4.9%, Amazon.com share price fell 1.8%, Microsoft shares declined 1%, while Apple shares rose 0.7%. Palantir Technologies share price plunged 10.5%.

Berkshire Hathaway share price hit record highs in early trading and its class B shares ended up more than 4%. Nike stock jumped 4.9%.

Trump Tariffs US President Donald Trump said that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes. “We’re on time with the tariffs, and it seems like that’s moving along very rapidly,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

Advertisement

US Sanctions on Iran Oil Industry The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry on Monday, hitting more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies for their role in selling and transporting Iranian petroleum, Reuters reported.

Dollar The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.07% to 106.57, after dipping to 106.12, its lowest since December 10. It is down more than 3% from a more than two-year high hit in January, Reuters reported. The euro was up 0.19% at $1.0478 after reaching a one-month high of $1.0528.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher after fresh US sanctions on Iran. Brent crude oil rose 0.04% to $74.81 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.20% to $70.84.

Advertisement

Gold Price Today Gold prices surged to a record high on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,947.48 an ounce. It hit $2,956.15 earlier in the session — its eleventh record high in 2025. US gold futures settled 0.3% higher at $2,963.20.

(With inputs from Reuters)