Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Trump Tariffs to US GDP

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following weak sentiment in global markets.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended higher overnight after an appeals court reinstated President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher led by fag-end buying in select blue-chip stocks.

The Sensex gained 320.70 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,633.02, while the Nifty 50 settled 81.15 points, or 0.33%, higher at 24,833.60.

“In the absence of any major domestic triggers, participants should continue to closely monitor global markets and the performance of banking and financial majors for cues on the next directional move. Meanwhile, with ample short-term trading opportunities available across sectors, the focus should remain on stock selection and gradually accumulating fundamentally strong counters during this phase,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Friday as sentiment weakened amid uncertainties over the judicial developments surrounding the US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.55%, while the Topix index declined 1%. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.44%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weaker opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,940 level, a discount of nearly 2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a court ruling that reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117.03 points, or 0.28%, to 42,215.73, while the S&P 500 rose 23.62 points, or 0.40%, to 5,912.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed 74.93 points, or 0.39%, higher at 19,175.87.

Nvidia share price rallied 3.2%, Tesla stock price rose 0.43%, and Boeing shares gained 3.3%. Salesforce stock declined 3.3%, while Best Buy shares plunged 7.3%.

Trump Tariffs A federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said it was pausing the lower court’s ruling to consider the government’s appeal.

US GDP The US economy contracted less than estimated in the first three months of this year. US GDP (gross domestic product) decreased at an annual rate of 0.2% in the January to March period, slightly less than the initial estimates of a 0.3% decline. It was still a sharp departure from 2.4% growth in the final quarter of 2024, confirming a first contraction since 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell President Trump called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the White House and told the central bank chief he was making a “mistake” by not lowering interest rates. “Chair Powell did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy,” the Fed said in a statement after the meeting, “except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook.”

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week and the unemployment rate appeared to have picked up in May. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 240,000 for the week ended May 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

Japan Economic Data Japan’s factory output fell in April by 0.9% from the previous month, better than a median market forecast for a 1.4% drop. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 9.0% in May and decline 3.4% in June.

Japanese retail sales rose 3.3% in April from a year earlier, more than the median market forecast for a 3.1% increase. Jobless rate in April was unchanged at 2.5% from last month, as against the median forecast of 2.5%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

