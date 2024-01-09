Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US bond yields to China policy easing
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher while the US stock market ended in the green as fall in Treasury yields supported the equity rally after a US Federal Reserve official offered potential backing for rate cuts.
Indian stock market: The equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, rebounding from previous session’s steep losses, amid supported global market cues.
