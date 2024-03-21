Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed meet outcome to gold prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,078 level, a premium of nearly 170 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive global market cues.
