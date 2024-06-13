Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed policy to inflation data
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,460 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive cues from global peers.
